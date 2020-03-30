1  of  34
Closings
Massive traffic jam after Florida sets coronavirus checkpoint at Georgia border

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT/CNN Newsource) — Traffic was backed up for miles along Interstate-95 heading from Georgia to Florida on Sunday.

Governor Ron Desantis ordered a checkpoint to enforce a new order that travelers from certain states self-isolate for two weeks if they visit Florida.

Those states include New York, Louisiana, Connecticut and New Jersey. Border checkpoints were set up Saturday by Florida crews at the Alabama line also.

Desantis said Saturday he thought the checkpoint was set up in a way that would enable traffic to flow smoothly.

But, aerial video showed the expressway was backed up into Georgia Sunday afternoon.

Florida shut down the checkpoint for four hours.

It reopened early Sunday evening.

