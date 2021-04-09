Masks no longer required in Nashville outdoor settings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department has announced masks/face coverings are no longer required in outdoor settings.

The health department tweeted the announcement early Friday afternoon and it takes effect at noon Friday.

Nashville’s mask mandate has been updated and these are the major changes to it. You can find the full order at https://t.co/LEFI8p3Ne7 under the “Public Health Orders” tab. pic.twitter.com/QHquVMKus0 — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) April 9, 2021

The update to the mask mandate says while masks are no longer required in outdoor settings, they are still required in indoor settings that previously required masks.

Masks are also “strongly recommended” when social distancing is not possible in indoor or outdoor settings.

Click here to read the full updated public health order.