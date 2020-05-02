Mask stolen from lion statue outside Chicago’s Art Institute

This Friday, May 1, 2020 photo shows a lion statue with a mask placed on it at the Art Institute of Chicago A face mask adorning one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance of the Art Institute of Chicago was stolen Thursday, April 30, less than 24 hours after the symbolic masks were applied. By Friday afternoon, the mask had been replaced and both lion statues were once again sporting the protective gear.(Sam Kelly/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (Chicago Sun-Times) — Somebody apparently needed a really big protective mask. A large mask was apparently stolen hours after it was attached to the face of one of the iconic lion statues in front of Chicago’s Art Institute.

Police say the Art Institute reported that a security guard saw two men take the mask off the lion on Thursday night, hours after it was put there as a reminder of the new statewide mandate that requires people wear masks during the coronavirus crisis.

A new mask has since been put on the lion and workers attached that mask and the one on the other lion at the entrance of the art institute with hard-to-cut cables.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE