Wilson & Sumner counties reinstate mask mandates

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto announced Thursday the county will reinstate its mask mandate.

A release from Hutto’s office states the mandate reinstatement is out of concern for the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county. This is in effort to keep community safe, our economy going, and our schools open, the release states.

The face-covering mandate will be effective October 24 at 12:01 a.m. and will expire on October 30 at 11:59 p.m. CDT as required by Executive Order No. 63 and will be reissued and in conjunction with executive orders from Governor Lee regarding the wearing of face masks.

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt has announced he is also reinstating a county-wide mask mandate to combat the increased spread of COVID-19 cases.

According to Mayor Holt, he made the decision after talking with local hospital administrators, health professionals and the local health department.

The mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. October 24 and will expire until 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 30 CDT unless it gets extended or canceled sooner.

“Businesses need to remain fully operational, citizens need to be able to continue to perform their daily activities, schools need to remain open and our hospitals need to have adequate capacity to treat those that are in need of care. This can be accomplished by following social distancing guidelines, washing our hands frequently, wearing face coverings when not able to practice safe social distancing and staying home when sick.” Mayor Anthony Holt.

Williamson County officials also announced on Thursday it is reinforcing a county-wide mask mandate.

