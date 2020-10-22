Mask mandate reinstated in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Williamson County officials announced Thursday the county will reinstate its mask mandate.

The mandate will go into effect Saturday at midnight and county officials expect to extend it through the end of 2020.

The previous mandate expired on Aug. 31.

County mayor Rogers Anderson allowed the order to be lifted because several residents have said they will continue to take responsibility and wear one voluntarily in public places.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Williamson County on March 5.

Governor Bill Lee has left mask mandates up to individual Tennessee counties.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.