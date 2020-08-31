Mask mandate expires in Williamson County, extended in Rutherford

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee has left mask mandates up to individual Tennessee counties and two just outside Nashville have different views on whether mandates are still necessary.

While several counties have extended their requirements for facial coverings, residents in Williamson County are no longer required to wear a mask. The face mask requirement in Williamson County expired on Saturday but surrounding counties have chosen to extend their orders.

County mayor Rogers Anderson allowed the order to be lifted because several residents have said they will continue to take responsibility and wear one voluntarily in public places.

The mayor still believes everyone should wear one, especially indoors, so businesses and schools can stay open.

But other leaders aren’t on the same page.

Meanwhile, Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron extended his order until Sept. 30.

Rutherford County is no longer the third highest in the state for positive cases and Ketron wants that trend to continue.

All traditional students will be back in the classroom in Williamson County Monday.

Although the order was lifted, a facial covering is still required in county-owned buildings.

The school district and businesses have the right to decide whether or not to require them.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )