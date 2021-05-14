Mask mandate, capacity restrictions lifted in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The indoor mask mandate in effect for nearly a year in Nashville and Davidson County has been lifted Friday morning, along with all capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants.

The Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday night that the mask mandate, which had been in effect since late June of last year, would officially end at 5 a.m. on May 14.

Metro health officials said they made the decision following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising that fully vaccinated Americans could ditch the masks indoors in most situations.

The public health order requiring face coverings had been enacted amid a peak number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Nashville and across the state of Tennessee.

All capacity restrictions on bars and restaurants in Davidson County were lifted as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, which marks six weeks since the coronavirus vaccines became available to all adults in Nashville. Six weeks corresponds to the time needed to reach “full immunity” from the slowest of the three available vaccines.

The latest numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show approximately 43.5% of Nashville residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while about 36.5% are considered “fully vaccinated.”

First doses of the vaccine will were offered without an appointment at the Music City Center until May 7 with second doses provided until May 28, when the center’s mass vaccination site will permanently shut down.

Vaccinations will still be offered without an appointment at the drive-through site at the former K-mart on Murfreesboro Pike, as well as at Metro health mobile events throughout the county, for anyone 12 and older.

Health officials reported a total of 962 people were actively infected with the virus in Davidson County, as of Thursday morning.