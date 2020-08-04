Mask mandate begins Tuesday for Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mask mandate went into effect for Henry County Tuesday morning.

Henry County Mayor Brent Greer announced the requirement Monday and said the mask mandate had been recommended by the local healthcare community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Greer said the order, which requires people to wear facial coverings over their nose and mouth in public places, went into effect Tuesday at midnight.

