Mask mandate begins Tuesday for Henry County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Via Unsplash

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mask mandate went into effect for Henry County Tuesday morning.

Henry County Mayor Brent Greer announced the requirement Monday and said the mask mandate had been recommended by the local healthcare community to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Greer said the order, which requires people to wear facial coverings over their nose and mouth in public places, went into effect Tuesday at midnight.

RELATED: Which Tennessee counties require face-coverings in public?

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories