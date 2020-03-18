Martina McBride launches GoFundMe to help feed Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music star Martina McBride is jumping in to lend a hand after the devastating deadly tornadoes in Middle Tennessee followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

McBride donated a truckload of food and has launched a GoFundMe campaign to feed school kids along with the music and special event workforce who are hurting financially from concert cancellations.

Closures on top of tornado recovery has produced a “double whammy” of impact for Nashville

McBride’s donation of emergency food was distributed to neighborhoods in Nashville in addition to areas of Wilson and Putnam counties who were hit by the tornado.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign will help deliver food to school kids and senior citizens who do not have access to nourishing food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

