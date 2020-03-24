Manchester City Schools close through April 12th amid COVID-19

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials of Manchester City Schools say the schools will remain closed there until April 12th, 2020.
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|1
|Bradley
|2
|Campbell
|2
|Carroll
|2
|Cheatham
|4
|Chester
|1
|Claiborne
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Cumberland
|2
|Davidson
|164
|Dickson
|5
|Dyer
|2
|Fayette
|2
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|4
|Hamblen
|3
|Hamilton
|12
|Houston
|1
|Jefferson
|3
|Knox
|12
|Lincoln
|1
|Loudon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Maury
|6
|McMinn
|2
|Monroe
|2
|Montgomery
|3
|Perry
|2
|Putnam
|6
|Roane
|1
|Robertson
|6
|Rutherford
|9
|Scott
|2
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|93
|Sullivan
|2
|Sumner
|34
|Tipton
|6
|Washington
|6
|Weakley
|1
|Williamson
|53
|Wilson
|6
|Residents of other states/countries
|89
|Unknown
|54
|Total Cases – as of (3/23/20)
|615
