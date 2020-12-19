Man fears wife will be latest Rutherford County educator to die from COVID-19

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Rutherford County man says he’s helplessly watching his wife pass away from COVID-19; she’s an employee of a school district which has already lost three educators.

“I can walk into the ICU and up to the glass, that’s what I can do.”

Greg jones is terrified, terrified and angry. He’s losing his wife of 14 years, witnessing her slip away.

“The fear is they told me she has a 15 percent chance of living today. That’s the fear; that’s the damn fear,” Jones says.

Susan Craver, 49, has been on a ventilator since Monday. Her blood oxygen levels left no other choice, leaving Jones unsure of what to do next.

“I don’t want to be at the hospital, but I want to be at the hospital. It’s the only person I ever loved in my whole life. That’s the end of it,” Jones said. “I never was married before. It took me 33 years to find her, and then they’re taking her away, and I’ve only been with her 14 years.”

Source: Greg Jones

Craver is a teacher at Oakland High School in Rutherford County. The district lost its third educator to COVID-19 complications last weekend. Parents and teachers in the district have brought concerns to News 2 of unsafe learning environments.

“Teachers are being asked to take unnecessary risks when there are other models of learning and education that could be followed that would allow them to remain safe,” says Amy Ragsdale, who is advocating for teachers.

“As a parent, I had a choice for my child to distance learn, our teachers don’t have that same choice,” she says.

Craver is one of those teachers.

Jones fears his wife contracted the virus at her teaching job, where masks are required. However, Jones says Carver was put at risk.

“Most of the people here unfortunately don’t have the respect for the other person they’re around to wear a mask,” he says.

Several schools have temporarily moved to remote learning because of the virus. As of December 6, 102 staff and 270 students tested positive for the virus, thousands more were in quarantine.

The Rutherford County Board of Education will meet January 5 to consider implementing a hybrid schedule.

To contribute to a fund to help Carver and her family battle the virus, click here.