Man charged for escaping quarantine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police say 39-year-old Randle Kirkley has been charged with escape after jumping the fence at the Nashville Fairgrounds, where he was being quarantined for COVID-19. 

Police say the man arrived to the fairgrounds May 4, after testing positive for COVID-19. The fairgrounds are currently being used to house the homeless during the pandemic.  

Police say the man jumped the fence and led them on a chase heading north on Nolensville Pike. He was arrested when they caught up to him at the Nashville City Cemetery.  

Kirkley is being held at the Davidson County Jail and is in medical isolation.  

