Man arrested on Broadway for violating mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 49-year-old man has been charged with violating a public health order after Metro police say he refused to wear a mask on Broadway, despite the city’s mandate.

According to an arrest warrant, police were on patrol in the area of Broadway near Fourth Avenue South Thursday evening, when they approached the man, who was not wearing a face covering, and urged him to put one on “because he was unable to maintain social distancing from passing pedestrians.”

The paperwork alleges the man refused to acknowledge officers and continued walking, as police repeatedly told him to put on a mask. Officers said he became “verbally aggressive” and kept getting louder, causing a group of people to leave the area.

The warrant states police could tell the man was intoxicated and he told them he “only had six to seven drinks.”

The man was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of violating the public health order, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. He was released on bond about three hours later.

News 2 has chosen not release the man’s name due to the misdemeanor charge against him.

This was the sixth known arrest for a violation of the mask requirement on Broadway. The District Attorney chose to retire the charge against one of the six, a 61-year-old homeless man arrested Aug. 5.

