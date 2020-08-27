Man arrested during mask mandate enforcement in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in North Nashville by officers working to enforce the city’s mask mandate.

An arrest warrant states police observed the man on Buchanan Street near Dr. D.B. Todd, Jr. Boulevard without a mask, as he stood outside with a group of people who were all within six feet of each other.

Officers said they had issued the man multiple warnings in prior days for not wearing a mask at the same location. This time, the man claimed he did not have a mask with him, according to police.

Police said they determined the man also had two active warrants, so he was arrested on those warrants, as well as a charge of emergency order violation for not wearing a mask.

News 2 has chosen not release the man’s name due to the misdemeanor charge against him.