Man accused of coughing on customers at Henry County Walmart, claiming he had COVID-19

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after coughing on people inside of a Walmart in Henry County and yelling that he had coronavirus, according to the district attorney’s office.

In a statement released Monday, District Attorney General Matthew Stowe said the man, whose name was not immediately released, was charged with the violation of the terrorism hoax act, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

No other information about the incident was released.

“Anyone who acts in a threatening manner will be arrested and charged,” Stowe explained. “Anyone who refuses to adhere to law enforcement warnings runs the risk of being arrested and charged. This pandemic is not a joke, it is a serious matter and can be fatal to some people.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Health reported five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Henry County. 103 people in the county had tested negative for the virus.

