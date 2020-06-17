Madison nursing home reports 45 residents test positive for COVID-19

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Creekside Center for Rehabilitation and Healing reports 45 patients and eight staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility originally tested all residents and staff on May 20 and 21st. All tests were negative at that time. Over the weekend, the facility retested everyone, yielding positive results.

Creekside is not reporting any deaths at this time. They added the majority of cases so far have been asymptomatic.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

