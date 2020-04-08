1  of  18
Closings
Macon County assisted living patient dies

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of an assisted living facility in Macon County confirms a patient has died from COVID-19. 

The owner of White House Assisted Living in Lafayette, Linda Austin, tells News 2 a longtime resident of theirs died at a Hendersonville Hospital.  

Austin said two others from that facility are also recovering at the hospital. They had been in isolation and practicing social distancing at the residence for at least three weeks prior. 

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford10
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount41
Bradley25
Campbell6
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester7
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke2
Coffee7
Cumberland32
Davidson 888
DeKalb7
Dickson27
Dyer10
Fayette21
Fentress2
Franklin14
Gibson13
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene18
Grundy16
Hamblen4
Hamilton95
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins16
Haywood6
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson3
Jefferson10
Johnson2
Knox143
Lauderdale5
Lawrence6
Lewis2
Lincoln6
Loudon15
Macon12
Madison43
Marion21
Marshall9
Maury26
McMinn 3
McNairy5
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery65
Morgan5
Obion3
Overton4
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam57
Roane5
Robertson65
Rutherford178
Scott4
Sequatchie1
Sevier18
Shelby835
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 26
Sumner361
Tipton38
Trousdale14
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren2
Washington27
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson278
Wilson 113
Residents of other states/countries281
Pending68
Total Casesas of (4/7/20)4,138

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount2
Davidson9
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby15
Sullivan1
Sumner15
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Out of State2
Pending1
Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20)72

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

