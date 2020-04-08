Macon County assisted living patient dies

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of an assisted living facility in Macon County confirms a patient has died from COVID-19.

The owner of White House Assisted Living in Lafayette, Linda Austin, tells News 2 a longtime resident of theirs died at a Hendersonville Hospital.

Austin said two others from that facility are also recovering at the hospital. They had been in isolation and practicing social distancing at the residence for at least three weeks prior.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 10 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 41 Bradley 25 Campbell 6 Cannon 7 Carroll 8 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 7 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 2 Coffee 7 Cumberland 32 Davidson 888 DeKalb 7 Dickson 27 Dyer 10 Fayette 21 Fentress 2 Franklin 14 Gibson 13 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 18 Grundy 16 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 95 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 16 Haywood 6 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 3 Jefferson 10 Johnson 2 Knox 143 Lauderdale 5 Lawrence 6 Lewis 2 Lincoln 6 Loudon 15 Macon 12 Madison 43 Marion 21 Marshall 9 Maury 26 McMinn 3 McNairy 5 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 65 Morgan 5 Obion 3 Overton 4 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 57 Roane 5 Robertson 65 Rutherford 178 Scott 4 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 18 Shelby 835 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 26 Sumner 361 Tipton 38 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 2 Washington 27 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 278 Wilson 113 Residents of other states/countries 281 Pending 68 Total Cases – as of (4/7/20) 4,138

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 2 Davidson 9 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 9 Hawkins 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 15 Sullivan 1 Sumner 15 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Out of State 2 Pending 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/7/20) 72

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

