Luke Combs to play concert benefiting bartenders, waitstaff affected by pandemic

NASHVILLE, TN – SEPTEMBER 07: Country artist Luke Combs performs at Bridgestone Arena on September 7, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Luke Combs will livestream a concert later this week to benefit bartenders and waitstaff who are out of work amid the ongoing pandemic.

The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. central time on Friday, will stream on Combs’ social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Combs said he got his start at bars and small clubs and it’s hard for him to watch the bartenders and waitstaff struggle.

.@MillerLite was coming on as a tour sponsor, but for now, we’re joining forces virtually. Join us for a live stream on May 1st at 8 PM EDT to support out-of-work bartenders nationwide. If there’s one thing that can bring us together, beer can. pic.twitter.com/0Dm5i5wdxB — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 27, 2020

The concert is part of Miller Lite’s #VirtualTipJar campaign. Fans are encouraged to visit virtual-tips.org to make a donation to support the United States Bartender’s Guild National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

