Luke Combs to play concert benefiting bartenders, waitstaff affected by pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country superstar Luke Combs will livestream a concert later this week to benefit bartenders and waitstaff who are out of work amid the ongoing pandemic.
The concert, scheduled for 7 p.m. central time on Friday, will stream on Combs’ social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Combs said he got his start at bars and small clubs and it’s hard for him to watch the bartenders and waitstaff struggle.
The concert is part of Miller Lite’s #VirtualTipJar campaign. Fans are encouraged to visit virtual-tips.org to make a donation to support the United States Bartender’s Guild National Charity Foundation and its Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|24
|Bedford
|165
|Benton
|6
|Bledsoe
|588
|Blount
|54
|Bradley
|45
|Campbell
|14
|Cannon
|11
|Carroll
|16
|Carter
|12
|Cheatham
|39
|Chester
|10
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|14
|Coffee
|33
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|68
|Davidson
|2,338
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|Dickson
|70
|Dyer
|32
|Fayette
|52
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|29
|Gibson
|41
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|6
|Greene
|41
|Grundy
|28
|Hamblen
|16
|Hamilton
|146
|Hardeman
|11
|Hardin
|5
|Hawkins
|29
|Haywood
|19
|Henderson
|6
|Henry
|11
|Hickman
|42
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|10
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|18
|Johnson
|3
|Knox
|214
|Lake
|49
|Lauderdale
|17
|Lawrence
|17
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|12
|Loudon
|27
|Macon
|39
|Madison
|104
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|22
|Maury
|41
|McMinn
|65
|McNairy
|11
|Meigs
|6
|Monroe
|15
|Montgomery
|138
|Moore
|3
|Morgan
|6
|Obion
|12
|Overton
|8
|Perry
|8
|Polk
|7
|Putnam
|114
|Rhea
|3
|Roane
|7
|Robertson
|138
|Rutherford
|423
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|5
|Sevier
|46
|Shelby
|2,327
|Smith
|19
|Stewart
|7
|Sullivan
|47
|Sumner
|603
|Tipton
|95
|Trousdale
|48
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|2
|Warren
|7
|Washington
|54
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|18
|White
|4
|Williamson
|399
|Wilson
|246
|Residents of other states/countries
|283
|Pending
|49
|Total Cases – as of (4/27/20)
|9,918
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Benton
|1
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|25
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Gibson
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|2
|Hamilton
|13
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Humphreys
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|5
|Rutherford
|9
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|44
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|34
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|7
|Wilson
|3
|Out of state
|3
|Total Deaths (as of 4/27/20)
|184
