Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Luke Bryan will not take part in Monday night’s “American Idol” show after the country star tested positive for COVID-19.

The 44-year-old made the announcement on his official Twitter page and said “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show.”

I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 12, 2021

Bryan explained that he tested positive for COVID, but said “I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

The two-time CMA “Entertainer of the Year” serves as a judge on the reality singing competition, “American Idol,” alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

Paula Abdul will fill in for Bryan Monday night, serving as a guest judge.