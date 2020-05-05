Lower Broadway business owners plan Wednesday protest over Nashville’s ‘Safer at Home’ order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lower Broadway business owners tell News 2 they plan to protest Mayor John Cooper’s extended ‘Safer at Home’ order for Nashville.

Steve Smith, who owns a range of downtown honky-tonks, tells News 2 that earlier today many of those business owners gathered to talk about Mayor Cooper’s ‘Safer at Home’ order. He says they’re upset that so many other counties in the state are allowed to open their businesses but Nashville cannot.

Wednesday morning, Smith says business owners plan to meet at the Historic Courthouse in Nashville at 11 am to protest the extended order in effect until May 8. They fear the mayor may extend those orders for longer, causing them more financial turmoil.

