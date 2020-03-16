Nashville bars and honky tonks announce closure in order to combat coronavirus spread

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several lower Broadway bars including a few that have fought to stay open will now close amid growing concerns of COVID-19 spread.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steak House, Rippy’s, and Honky Tonk Central will all close immediately to comply with a Metro Public Health order.

Steve Smith, owner of several bars and honky tonks on lower Broadway including Tootsie’s initially pushed back on the order from Nashville Mayor John Cooper saying that his establishments would not close without a state order from Governor Bill Lee.

Attorney for Smith, Bryan Lewis, says Smith decided late Monday to comply with Metro order and close.

John Rich’s Redneck Riviera announced earlier Monday that they would also comply with the Metro order and close operations at 9 p.m. until further notice.

City Winery, located on Lafayette Street in southeast Nashville, has also announced that they will comply with Metro order and close until further notice.

This is a developing story.

