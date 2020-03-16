Breaking News
Nashville bars and honky tonks announce closure in order to combat coronavirus spread
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several lower Broadway bars including a few that have fought to stay open will now close amid growing concerns of COVID-19 spread.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Kid Rock’s Big Honky Tonk and Steak House, Rippy’s, and Honky Tonk Central will all close immediately to comply with a Metro Public Health order.

Steve Smith, owner of several bars and honky tonks on lower Broadway including Tootsie’s initially pushed back on the order from Nashville Mayor John Cooper saying that his establishments would not close without a state order from Governor Bill Lee.

Attorney for Smith, Bryan Lewis, says Smith decided late Monday to comply with Metro order and close.

John Rich’s Redneck Riviera announced earlier Monday that they would also comply with the Metro order and close operations at 9 p.m. until further notice.

City Winery, located on Lafayette Street in southeast Nashville, has also announced that they will comply with Metro order and close until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

