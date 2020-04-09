Breaking News
TDH: 4,634 COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths in Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Longtime employee of Trousdale Medical Center dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Robert Calhoun became sick in late March, he thought he was battling his usual allergies, but his daughter Trina said she wasn’t convinced.

“I kind of noticed that something didn’t look completely right,” Trina Calhoun explained. “I could tell he wasn’t feeling good.”

Robert Calhoun worked at Trousdale Medical Center for 55 years and was rarely sick, his daughter said. That changed on March 29.

“He went by the hospital and one of the nurses noticed something wasn’t right about him, so she was like ‘let’s go into the ER and get you checked over,’” Trina recalled.

Robert Calhoun, the hospital’s longtime Director of Environmental Services, had a fever and trouble breathing. According to his daughter, he was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center, where his condition quickly worsened.

“They let us FaceTime with him and when they did, we [were] able to talk to him,” she explained. “We begged him to fight and he said he would.”

Trina revealed her father tested positive for COVID-19, so she and her family were ordered to self-quarantine for approximately two weeks. In the meantime, her 75-year-old father was put on a ventilator.

Robert Calhoun died April 1 from complications related to the coronavirus, his family said. 

“[The nurse] called to let me know that he had passed,” Trina recalled. “When we got the call, it was shocking, numbing, alarming. It was very unreal for us all.”

As Trina mourns the death of her father, she begs others to take the virus seriously.

“Just do what they say and stay in,” she said. “If you don’t have to go out don’t. Just stay in and do what everyone’s asked.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson11
Bedford14
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount44
Bradley28
Campbell9
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham15
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee10
Cumberland34
Davidson 1,004
Decatur1
DeKalb7
Dickson28
Dyer14
Fayette25
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson16
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene22
Grundy17
Hamblen4
Hamilton98
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins21
Haywood9
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson12
Johnson2
Knox157
Lauderdale7
Lawrence11
Lewis2
Lincoln7
Loudon15
Macon18
Madison47
Marion22
Marshall9
Maury31
McMinn 3
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe7
Montgomery79
Morgan5
Obion4
Overton5
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam82
Roane5
Robertson70
Rutherford203
Scott5
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,006
Smith5
Stewart2
Sullivan 34
Sumner389
Tipton39
Trousdale14
Unicoi2
Union1
Warren3
Washington32
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson288
Wilson 123
Residents of other states/countries275
Pending38
Total Casesas of (4/9/20)4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins1
Haywood1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner20
Trousdale1
Williamson3
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)94

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories