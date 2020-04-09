Longtime employee of Trousdale Medical Center dies from COVID-19

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Robert Calhoun became sick in late March, he thought he was battling his usual allergies, but his daughter Trina said she wasn’t convinced.

“I kind of noticed that something didn’t look completely right,” Trina Calhoun explained. “I could tell he wasn’t feeling good.”

Robert Calhoun worked at Trousdale Medical Center for 55 years and was rarely sick, his daughter said. That changed on March 29.

“He went by the hospital and one of the nurses noticed something wasn’t right about him, so she was like ‘let’s go into the ER and get you checked over,’” Trina recalled.

Robert Calhoun, the hospital’s longtime Director of Environmental Services, had a fever and trouble breathing. According to his daughter, he was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center, where his condition quickly worsened.

“They let us FaceTime with him and when they did, we [were] able to talk to him,” she explained. “We begged him to fight and he said he would.”

Trina revealed her father tested positive for COVID-19, so she and her family were ordered to self-quarantine for approximately two weeks. In the meantime, her 75-year-old father was put on a ventilator.

Robert Calhoun died April 1 from complications related to the coronavirus, his family said.

“[The nurse] called to let me know that he had passed,” Trina recalled. “When we got the call, it was shocking, numbing, alarming. It was very unreal for us all.”

As Trina mourns the death of her father, she begs others to take the virus seriously.

“Just do what they say and stay in,” she said. “If you don’t have to go out don’t. Just stay in and do what everyone’s asked.”

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 11 Bedford 14 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 44 Bradley 28 Campbell 9 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 15 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 10 Cumberland 34 Davidson 1,004 Decatur 1 DeKalb 7 Dickson 28 Dyer 14 Fayette 25 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 16 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 22 Grundy 17 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 98 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 21 Haywood 9 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 12 Johnson 2 Knox 157 Lauderdale 7 Lawrence 11 Lewis 2 Lincoln 7 Loudon 15 Macon 18 Madison 47 Marion 22 Marshall 9 Maury 31 McMinn 3 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 7 Montgomery 79 Morgan 5 Obion 4 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 82 Roane 5 Robertson 70 Rutherford 203 Scott 5 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,006 Smith 5 Stewart 2 Sullivan 34 Sumner 389 Tipton 39 Trousdale 14 Unicoi 2 Union 1 Warren 3 Washington 32 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 288 Wilson 123 Residents of other states/countries 275 Pending 38 Total Cases – as of (4/9/20) 4,634

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 1 Haywood 1 Knox 3 Macon 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 20 Trousdale 1 Williamson 3 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20) 94

