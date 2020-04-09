Longtime employee of Trousdale Medical Center dies from COVID-19

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — When Robert Calhoun became sick in late March, he thought he was battling his usual allergies, but his daughter Trina said she wasn’t convinced.
“I kind of noticed that something didn’t look completely right,” Trina Calhoun explained. “I could tell he wasn’t feeling good.”
Robert Calhoun worked at Trousdale Medical Center for 55 years and was rarely sick, his daughter said. That changed on March 29.
“He went by the hospital and one of the nurses noticed something wasn’t right about him, so she was like ‘let’s go into the ER and get you checked over,’” Trina recalled.
Robert Calhoun, the hospital’s longtime Director of Environmental Services, had a fever and trouble breathing. According to his daughter, he was transported to Sumner Regional Medical Center, where his condition quickly worsened.
“They let us FaceTime with him and when they did, we [were] able to talk to him,” she explained. “We begged him to fight and he said he would.”
Trina revealed her father tested positive for COVID-19, so she and her family were ordered to self-quarantine for approximately two weeks. In the meantime, her 75-year-old father was put on a ventilator.
Robert Calhoun died April 1 from complications related to the coronavirus, his family said.
“[The nurse] called to let me know that he had passed,” Trina recalled. “When we got the call, it was shocking, numbing, alarming. It was very unreal for us all.”
As Trina mourns the death of her father, she begs others to take the virus seriously.
“Just do what they say and stay in,” she said. “If you don’t have to go out don’t. Just stay in and do what everyone’s asked.”
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|11
|Bedford
|14
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|44
|Bradley
|28
|Campbell
|9
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|10
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|15
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|2
|Cocke
|3
|Coffee
|10
|Cumberland
|34
|Davidson
|1,004
|Decatur
|1
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|28
|Dyer
|14
|Fayette
|25
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|17
|Gibson
|16
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|22
|Grundy
|17
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|98
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|21
|Haywood
|9
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|6
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|5
|Jefferson
|12
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|157
|Lauderdale
|7
|Lawrence
|11
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|7
|Loudon
|15
|Macon
|18
|Madison
|47
|Marion
|22
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|31
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|7
|Montgomery
|79
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|4
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|82
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|70
|Rutherford
|203
|Scott
|5
|Sequatchie
|1
|Sevier
|21
|Shelby
|1,006
|Smith
|5
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|34
|Sumner
|389
|Tipton
|39
|Trousdale
|14
|Unicoi
|2
|Union
|1
|Warren
|3
|Washington
|32
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|3
|Williamson
|288
|Wilson
|123
|Residents of other states/countries
|275
|Pending
|38
|Total Cases – as of (4/9/20)
|4,634
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|13
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|1
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|3
|Macon
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|20
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|20
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|3
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/9/20)
|94
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: