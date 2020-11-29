Long-time Nashville nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A long-time Nashville nurse at Saint Thomas West has died after contracting COVID-19.

Gary Woodward, a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West for 25 years, died Friday night according to his son in law.

Woodward contracted the coronavirus at the end of October and was hospitalized a week later, in the same wing where he’d worked for 25 years.

The virus caused him to have blood pressure problems and for him to be placed on a ventilator; his kidneys were also damaged.

When Woodward was being treated, Saint Thomas West sent News 2 a photo of doctors and nurses gathered outside his room, praying for strength and recovery.

Gary and his wife Jacque recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary, with Jacque visiting Gary in the hospital for the first time in a month.

“For those of you who did not have the honor of knowing Gary, he was something fierce and a true embodiment of our Mission at Ascension Saint Thomas,” said Fahad Tahir, President and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West. “As witnessed in his dedication to his calling since the beginning of this pandemic, Gary’s love for his patients was remarkable and inspiring. We are truly better for having Gary as part of our Ascension Saint Thomas family.”