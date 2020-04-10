Lone Mountain State Forest closed until further notice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is closing Lone Mountain State Forest until further notice to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say the forest has seen an increase in visitors, many of whom are not maintaining proper distance from others. Forestry staff have closed access points and trails to prevent people from entering the forest.

This comes as many other parks across the state have also restricted visitor access.

