1  of  18
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Lone Mountain State Forest closed until further notice

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is closing Lone Mountain State Forest until further notice to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Officials say the forest has seen an increase in visitors, many of whom are not maintaining proper distance from others. Forestry staff have closed access points and trails to prevent people from entering the forest.  

This comes as many other parks across the state have also restricted visitor access.    

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories