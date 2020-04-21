Local, state officials react to governor’s plan to reopen Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced Monday plans to reopen Tennessee’s economy after his “Safer at Home” order expires April 30.
Governor Lee said the state would use a phased reopening plan, including state parks opening Friday.
Just before the announcement, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said he was eager to reopen the county’s economy, although safety would be key.
“Clearly, we need to continue to take precautions, but I think like most of us, I’m ready to get back to business,” Mayor Ogles said. “Our economies are struggling, especially the more rural areas like a Maury County, like a Laurence County. There’s things that we can do, businesses that can open back up, as long as they’re taking precautions.”
However, not everyone was on board with reopening the economy right away. Democratic Representative Mike Stewart said he believed more testing capabilities were needed before taking this step.
“My concern is because we’re not putting enough into controlling the disease, the businesses will open up and then they’ll just have to close back again,” Rep. Stewart said. “We need a broader, more effective response to COVID-19 from the governor.”
Governor Lee said he was following advice from both medical and business experts during this process. He said social distancing will still continue to play a big role in reopening the economy.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|Cases
|Anderson
|16
|Bedford
|76
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|10
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|37
|Campbell
|13
|Cannon
|8
|Carroll
|15
|Carter
|5
|Cheatham
|22
|Chester
|8
|Claiborne
|5
|Clay
|5
|Cocke
|11
|Coffee
|20
|Crockett
|6
|Cumberland
|58
|Davidson
|1,675
|Decatur
|4
|DeKalb
|12
|Dickson
|46
|Dyer
|28
|Fayette
|46
|Fentress
|4
|Franklin
|27
|Gibson
|31
|Giles
|5
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|35
|Grundy
|25
|Hamblen
|8
|Hamilton
|118
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|4
|Hawkins
|27
|Haywood
|13
|Henderson
|4
|Henry
|9
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|4
|Humphreys
|6
|Jackson
|6
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|193
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|16
|Lawrence
|15
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|10
|Loudon
|23
|Macon
|34
|Madison
|87
|Marion
|28
|Marshall
|16
|Maury
|34
|McMinn
|6
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|11
|Montgomery
|122
|Moore
|2
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|9
|Overton
|7
|Perry
|6
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|96
|Rhea
|2
|Roane
|8
|Robertson
|116
|Rutherford
|328
|Scott
|11
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|26
|Shelby
|1,839
|Smith
|14
|Stewart
|6
|Sullivan
|45
|Sumner
|518
|Tipton
|83
|Trousdale
|21
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|5
|Washington
|46
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|8
|White
|4
|Williamson
|357
|Wilson
|185
|Residents of other states/countries
|273
|Pending
|57
|Total Cases – as of (4/20/20)
|7,238
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|2
|Blount
|3
|Bradley
|1
|Campbell
|1
|Carroll
|1
|Carter
|1
|Davidson
|19
|Fayette
|1
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|2
|Grundy
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|12
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|3
|Madison
|1
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Putnam
|3
|Rutherford
|7
|Sevier
|1
|Shelby
|35
|Smith
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|31
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|6
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)
|152
Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.
High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.
The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.
