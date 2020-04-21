coronavirus

Local, state officials react to governor’s plan to reopen Tennessee

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Tennessee capital generic

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced Monday plans to reopen Tennessee’s economy after his “Safer at Home” order expires April 30. 

Governor Lee said the state would use a phased reopening plan, including state parks opening Friday.  

Just before the announcement, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said he was eager to reopen the county’s economy, although safety would be key.  

“Clearly, we need to continue to take precautions, but I think like most of us, I’m ready to get back to business,” Mayor Ogles said. “Our economies are struggling, especially the more rural areas like a Maury County, like a Laurence County. There’s things that we can do, businesses that can open back up, as long as they’re taking precautions.” 

However, not everyone was on board with reopening the economy right away. Democratic Representative Mike Stewart said he believed more testing capabilities were needed before taking this step. 

 
“My concern is because we’re not putting enough into controlling the disease, the businesses will open up and then they’ll just have to close back again,” Rep. Stewart said. “We need a broader, more effective response to COVID-19 from the governor.” 

Governor Lee said he was following advice from both medical and business experts during this process. He said social distancing will still continue to play a big role in reopening the economy.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

CountyCases
Anderson16
Bedford76
Benton4
Bledsoe10
Blount46
Bradley37
Campbell13
Cannon8
Carroll15
Carter5
Cheatham22
Chester8
Claiborne5
Clay5
Cocke11
Coffee20
Crockett6
Cumberland58
Davidson 1,675
Decatur4
DeKalb12
Dickson46
Dyer28
Fayette46
Fentress4
Franklin27
Gibson31
Giles5
Grainger4
Greene35
Grundy25
Hamblen8
Hamilton118
Hardeman7
Hardin 4
Hawkins27
Haywood13
Henderson4
Henry9
Hickman2
Houston4
Humphreys6
Jackson6
Jefferson16
Johnson2
Knox193
Lake4
Lauderdale16
Lawrence15
Lewis2
Lincoln10
Loudon23
Macon34
Madison87
Marion28
Marshall16
Maury34
McMinn 6
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe11
Montgomery122
Moore2
Morgan5
Obion9
Overton7
Perry6
Polk5
Putnam96
Rhea2
Roane8
Robertson116
Rutherford328
Scott11
Sequatchie3
Sevier26
Shelby1,839
Smith14
Stewart6
Sullivan 45
Sumner518
Tipton83
Trousdale21
Unicoi1
Union3
Van Buren1
Warren5
Washington46
Wayne2
Weakley8
White4
Williamson357
Wilson 185
Residents of other states/countries273
Pending57
Total Casesas of (4/20/20)7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford2
Blount3
Bradley1
Campbell1
Carroll1
Carter1
Davidson19
Fayette1
Franklin1
Greene2
Grundy1
Hamblen1
Hamilton12
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon3
Madison1
Marion1
Marshall1
Monroe1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Putnam3
Rutherford7
Sevier1
Shelby35
Smith1
Sullivan1
Sumner31
Trousdale1
Williamson6
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20)152

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories