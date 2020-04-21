Local, state officials react to governor’s plan to reopen Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Governor Bill Lee announced Monday plans to reopen Tennessee’s economy after his “Safer at Home” order expires April 30.

Governor Lee said the state would use a phased reopening plan, including state parks opening Friday.

Just before the announcement, Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles said he was eager to reopen the county’s economy, although safety would be key.

“Clearly, we need to continue to take precautions, but I think like most of us, I’m ready to get back to business,” Mayor Ogles said. “Our economies are struggling, especially the more rural areas like a Maury County, like a Laurence County. There’s things that we can do, businesses that can open back up, as long as they’re taking precautions.”

However, not everyone was on board with reopening the economy right away. Democratic Representative Mike Stewart said he believed more testing capabilities were needed before taking this step.



“My concern is because we’re not putting enough into controlling the disease, the businesses will open up and then they’ll just have to close back again,” Rep. Stewart said. “We need a broader, more effective response to COVID-19 from the governor.”

Governor Lee said he was following advice from both medical and business experts during this process. He said social distancing will still continue to play a big role in reopening the economy.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 16 Bedford 76 Benton 4 Bledsoe 10 Blount 46 Bradley 37 Campbell 13 Cannon 8 Carroll 15 Carter 5 Cheatham 22 Chester 8 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 20 Crockett 6 Cumberland 58 Davidson 1,675 Decatur 4 DeKalb 12 Dickson 46 Dyer 28 Fayette 46 Fentress 4 Franklin 27 Gibson 31 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 35 Grundy 25 Hamblen 8 Hamilton 118 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 27 Haywood 13 Henderson 4 Henry 9 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 6 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 193 Lake 4 Lauderdale 16 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 10 Loudon 23 Macon 34 Madison 87 Marion 28 Marshall 16 Maury 34 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 11 Montgomery 122 Moore 2 Morgan 5 Obion 9 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 96 Rhea 2 Roane 8 Robertson 116 Rutherford 328 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 26 Shelby 1,839 Smith 14 Stewart 6 Sullivan 45 Sumner 518 Tipton 83 Trousdale 21 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 5 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 8 White 4 Williamson 357 Wilson 185 Residents of other states/countries 273 Pending 57 Total Cases – as of (4/20/20) 7,238

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 12 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 3 Rutherford 7 Sevier 1 Shelby 35 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 31 Trousdale 1 Williamson 6 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/20/20) 152

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

