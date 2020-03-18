Local police departments reacting to COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local police departments and sheriff’s office are reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are altering the ways they conduct police business in the meantime.

Nashville/Davidson County

Metro Police are implementing a temporary alternative call response program to “help safeguard the health of officers and the public.”

Calls fitting the program include:

Non-injury minor vehicle crashes that are not blocking a roadway where there is no disturbance between drivers, no driver impairment, and no vehicles that have to be towed

Lost property (wallet, purse, phone, etc.) excluding firearms or narcotics

Identity theft with no physical evidence to collect

Thefts from a publicly accessible space, including shoplifting, and thefts from yards, construction sites, public storage facilities and detached garages where the perpetrator is not present, the loss is less than $5,000, and there is no recoverable evidence at the scene.

Thefts FROM vehicles, excluding firearms, where there is no recoverable evidence at the scene.

Vandalism or damage to property where the perpetrator is not present and the loss is less than $5,000.

“Officers will be triaging non-emergency and non-violent calls for service where the perpetrator is not present to determine whether a report can be taken via telephone instead of in-person,” Chief Steve Anderson said, “This program was designed to promote the health of the men and women protecting Nashville’s public safety as well as that of our residents and visitors.”

Every caller whose report is taken by phone will be given an incident number, the officer’s name who took the report, how to obtain a copy of a report, and any appropriate follow-up telephone numbers from MNPD investigators.

To aid officers in taking reports over the phone, 235 new cellphones are being distributed to MNPD officers across the eight precincts to share. An MNPD officer will reach out to those whose matter qualifies for alternative response, and that due to ongoing shared risk of COVID-19, a report of their incident will be taken over the phone. If the call necessitates a response to an address, the officer is also likely to ask the caller to step outside to complete the interview process so that social distancing may be maintained.

MNPD will continue to respond as normal to ongoing and immediate threats involving bodily injury, ongoing or active criminal activity, calls where evidence collection or photographs are required, motor vehicle thefts, motor vehicle recoveries, juvenile runaways or those who escape judicial confinement.

Wilson County

Access to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office building will be limited to employees only and mail delivery services. Citizens wishing to file a report are asked to contact dispatch at (615) 444-1412 ext. 0. If the report does not rise to the level of an emergency, you will be contacted at the Sheriff’s Office earliest convenience by a phone call from a deputy that will take the report over the phone.

Those who choose to file a walk-in report can speak to an available deputy behind a window. Depending on the situation, you may be asked to go home and file a report over the phone. If the situation is dire, the deputy behind the window will take your report.

To obtain a copy of a report, you can request a copy in the front lobby of the Sheriff’s Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Allow 3-5 business days from the time the report was initially filed to when you request a copy. Prior to requesting a copy, please have a copy of your driver’s license.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is immediately suspending civil process services except for:

Proceedings necessary to protect constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals

Proceedings related to relief from abuse, including but not limited to orders of protection

Proceedings related to emergency child custody orders

Department of Children’s Services emergency matters related to child protection

Proceedings related to petitions for temporary injunctive relief

Proceedings related to emergency mental health orders

Proceedings related to emergency protection of elderly or vulnerable persons

Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency

Other exceptions as approved by the Chief Justice

The suspension of civil services not listed above will continue until further notice. Inmate visitations will continue to be limited to video/electronic visits only.

Clarksville

Clarksville Police Department will continue to provide full-service law enforcement but will be making some modifications to the way those services are provided. Calls for police

Calls for police service will continue to be processed through the 911 center and routed to officers for action. Those calls for service which involve a violent crime or urgent response (e.g. domestics, assaults, break-ins, etc.) officers will be dispatched to the scene.

For those incidents which do not require immediate officer presence, are non-violent in nature, and may require a report, an officer will contact the citizen by phone to assist them. It is fully understood situations are fluid and officer responses will be adjusted as needed to accommodate the need.

Effective at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, Clarksville Police precinct lobbies at 135 Commerce St., 1584 Vista Lane, and 211 Cunningham Lane will be closed to public access. Police reports will still be available online at police.records@cityofclarksville.com. Precincts will be available by phone at (931) 648-0656 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Some details — such as contact numbers for general questions, methods to physically pick up police reports and conducting interviews will be worked out and announced.

This is a developing story and will be added to as more agencies release plans regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE