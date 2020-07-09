Local police departments hope to educate public about the mask mandate

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local leaders across Tennessee continue to make decisions on whether or not their area residents will be mandated to wear a mask.

This week Sumner and Williamson counties joined Sullivan, Knox, Hamilton, Davidson, Madison, and Shelby in enacting mask mandates.

In Sumner County, Sergeant Seneca Smith with the Hendersonville Police Department, told News 2 that their enforcing the community through education.

“They may not agree with wearing a mask and they may not feel like they need to wear a mask – and we may disagree with it as well – but it is the law, and we will explain it to them in the nicest way possible.” Smith said. “Our community is very caring so I’m positive that everybody will wear a mask that needs to.”

