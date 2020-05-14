Local man credits two things for his COVID-19 recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From his ICU hospital bed at Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Madison, Jonathon Curto was candid about COVID-19.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” said Curto.

News 2 spoke to Curto in the middle of his 18-day-long hospital stay. He contracted pneumonia, it was a struggle to breathe and he had coughed for hours on end.

“I don’t think people realize how difficult it is and how bad it is. People try to compare it to the flu, and it’s absolutely nothing like the flu. I just don’t know what’s going to happen,​” explained Curto.

A man of faith, he continued to pray and focus on the positive. As for when he leaves the hospital, Curto knew the first thing he wanted to do.

“The first thing I want to do,” said Curto, “is get home and see my pets. I miss them.”

Six days later, that’s exactly what he did.

Curto credits an expedited convalescent plasma transfusion for his healing. The plasma was donated by a patient who’d recovered from COVID-19.​

“It was rushed to me that night. ​It was just a couple days after that that I started seeing improvement,” said Curto.

Jonathon also believes the angels beside his bed made all the difference.

“The care that I received was exceptional.​ I should not have survived this. ​They saved my life.”

Curto said his dog couldn’t wait to see him.

“Oh! It was great,” laughed Curto, “he couldn’t stop rubbing up against me, licking me. It was a great reunion”.

