Frontline workers part of virtual show to support theater community

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local frontline workers were among those putting on a show this week to help the struggling theater community.

Healthcare professionals and other frontline workers around the world will host a concert/show online to raise money for The Actor’s Fund in New York City.

Danielle Threet and Abigail Haggard were both local front line workers who were part of a group called Brave Hearts for Broadway.

This Wednesday, they’re hosting an virtual event to support theater workers who are out of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The motto of our group is ‘healthcare workers heal the physical body while theater workers heal the collective heart and soul.’ Right now they’re hurting. They’re basically on life support,” said Threet, who is a Registered Nurse in Hendersonville. “And who better to take care of people on life support than front line and healthcare workers.”

The show is called “Let Us Entertain You.”

“When you see the names that are involved with us from Broadway. We’re going to have so much fun. We have been having so much fun just recording and talking about it. It’s just a bright spot in our lives right now, which everybody needs,” Haggard said.

The live stream airs this Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Playbill.com. It’ll be free to watch and donations are encouraged to support The Actors Fund.

