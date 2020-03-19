Local florists struggle with cancellations amid COVID-19

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The floral industry is seeing a dramatic drop in business due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Lois Knox, owner of Basket of Flowers in Hermitage, is seeing this impact first-hand.

“All of our events for April have been canceled,” said Knox. “That involves weddings, baby showers.”

It’s an unprecedented time in Knox’ 20 years in business.

“This is so eerie to me,” she said. “It’s just like something I’ve never dreamed would happen.”

Knox said the virus is cutting her orders and thus revenue in half.

“It’s huge,” said Knox.

That drop comes from not only canceled weddings, but churches closing, and funerals downsizing visitation – all efforts to reduce contact for transmission.

“Those things that I mentioned are big expensive orders. So it’s a huge chunk for us. Yeah, it’s hard,” said Knox.

Empty vases at Basket of Flowers in Hermitage

The team is now changing up operations to little personal contact in hopes that people will still buy.

“They can call us, we can deliver, and we can deliver safely,” said Knox. “We’ll clean the containers, we can set it at the door, call. Say your flowers are here.”

A way to push forward until things get better.

Knox’ team is also trying to get creative to think of how to use her business to help others in this time.

One way is toilet paper bouquets.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any extra toilet paper here,” said Knox. “But we are exploring offering on Facebook – a discount for people who want to send flowers into nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Those people can’t get out and we think that would be a good thing to do for us and them.”

Basket of Flowers

4211 Lebanon Road, Hermitage TN 37076

615-889-2534

