Local distillery donates hand sanitizer to first responders, police

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Old Glory Distillery officials told News 2 they made a special donation to the first responders and to police.

Staff said they made a delivery of hand sanitizers to The Clarksville Police Department. The distillery manufactured the sanitizer themselves. Police said it was enough to equip every officer in the department.

Police posted to their Facebook page thanking the Distillery for their kindness.

Staff told News 2 they also donated sanitizer to The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and to Clarksville Fire Rescue. In total, they are donating over 7,000 bottles of sanitizer to first responders, medical facilities, and others in the Clarksville community.

