Local COVID-19 victim’s plea for help with dogs receives national response

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal lovers from all across the world stepped in to help a Murfreesboro woman fighting COVID-19.

Barbara Dunn put out an emotional call for help with her dogs from her hospital bed. The Facebook live video shared Monday night quickly spread touching the hearts of others across the nation.

“My heart is crushed, I want my babies in the house somewhere,’ Dunn cried in video.

While her dogs Lucy, Daisy, and Sophia did have someone checking on them, they had been stuck outside for 5 days while Dunn fought for her life in the hospital.

“My heart broke,” Heidi Arana of Antioch told News 2.

Arana who owns Heidi’s Camp Doodle Daycare & Boarding didn’t think twice about taking the dogs in.

“(I) was looking at my phone and saw all the postings and went oh my God, yes. She’s only 20 minutes away. I will take them, it’s not a problem, bring them on over,” she said.

Less than 12 hours after the live video posting, Barbara said her babies had been rescued by angels.

“She has followers with her poodles from poodle nation as far as Italy and people in Italy. We are in Tennessee, Karen is in South Carolina and Debbie is in Connecticut and all three of us got together and we got this whole ball rolling. We got the dogs to safely to the vet, the food coming in, a GoFundMe me set up, they got their baths and all cleaned up, just remarkable,” explained Arana.

She said they will care for the dogs until Barbara gets her strength back.

“She’s got enough on her plate with stress at her own home that she doesn’t need to worry about her three kids and that’s exactly what they are to her. They are her children, her world, so it’s just what we do.”

Dunn was released Tuesday from the hospital.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the dogs and Barbara during this time. For more click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE