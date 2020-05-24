Local couple wins contest; will have virtual livestream wedding Sunday

Kayla Witty and Nathan Schneider will be getting married in a live virtual ceremony Sunday after winning an all-expenses-paid wedding from independent radio station WRLT-FM “Lightning 100”.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Midstate couple is having a dream wedding Sunday and you’re invited to attend virtually.

Nathan Schneider and Kayla Witty won a contest with local independent radio station WRLT-FM Lightning 100 that is giving them an all-expenses-paid dream wedding at the historic Riverwood Mansion in East Nashville.

The couple has been engaged for five years and has traveled the world together helping others along the way. As the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the couple reportedly had time on their hands to start planning their wedding.

The couple has friends and family around the globe, and with the impact of the current pandemic, they were hesitant to set a date amid concerns about traveling and congregating as a group. After submitting their story with the radio station for the contest, the couple received the most votes to win the wedding.

The radio station adds they had several local brands pull off the wedding with a special guest musical performance, flowers, photos, a wedding dress, catering, and wedding cake. WRLT-FM Program and Production Director and DJ Lt. Dan Buckley will serve as the officiant.

Loved ones from California to Germany, friends from near and far, and even you at home can tune in to the live ceremony of their nuptials on Sunday at 5 p.m. The event will be streamed live on the Lightning 100 Facebook page and here on this story on WKRN.com.

To learn more about Nathan and Kayla’s story, click here.