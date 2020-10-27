Local clinic offers blood test that assess the strength of your immune system

FILE – In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020 file photo, a health worker draws blood from a patient for a COVID-19 coronavirus antibody test in DeLand, Fla. Scientists are still working to figure out how well antibodies for the new coronavirus may shield someone from another infection, or how long that protection might last. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’ve heard the term “twindemic” circulate as doctors encourage people to protect themselves from an onset of both the flu and COVID-19.

There’s a test now being offered in Nashville that shows you just how strong your immune system is.

“This test looks at probably 10 different vitamins, 8 different minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids,” said Hilda Wilsdorf, owner of Any Lab Test Now. “It looks to see number 1, if you’re deficient or if you’re borderline. And not only does it tell you that— but it goes into detail about how micronutrients function in your body.”

Any Lab Test Now takes a detailed look into your immune system and tells you the best foods that will give you the boost you need.

“A lot of people come to us and say they don’t feel well,” said Wilsdorf. “They don’t have the energy that they had. They are fatigued.”

The blood work includes a typical blood draw, and comes with a detailed report to consider.

“Your results are going to be 12-15 pages long depending upon the deficiencies you have,” said Wilsdorf. “Just recently, when I was looking at this report— it was 12 pages, but they were only deficient in 3 areas. So, it’s going to show, not only where you are deficient, but we’ll also compare you to other people your age.”

Any Lab Test Now has two locations; one in Nashville, the other in Franklin.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE