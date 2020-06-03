Local Christian summer camp closes until late June after staff test positive for COVID-19

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deer Run Camps and Retreats are postponing their summer camp season to June 28 after over 30 summer staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the camp, two members found out their parents had tested positive for COVID-19 days after the summer staff arrived for training. The two members were asymptomatic, but were immediately quarantined and required to have testing. A short time later, another staff member began having mild symptoms, was tested and quarantined.

Once results came back that the three members tested positive for COVID-19, all camp staff were tested on May 26 and are now quarantined for 14 days. The result of those tests concluded that 32 summer members and three year-round staff members tested positive, with many of those who tested positive being asymptomatic and others having mild symptoms.

According to the Deer Run website, Deer Run “is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nondenominational Christian summer camp and year-round retreat center” that provides “day, adventure, and overnight summer camps (age 5 to grade 12) and family camp (all ages); host retreats with lodging and meeting facilities; and facilitate team building.”

