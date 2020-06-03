coronavirus

Local Christian summer camp closes until late June after staff test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WKRN) — Deer Run Camps and Retreats are postponing their summer camp season to June 28 after over 30 summer staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the camp, two members found out their parents had tested positive for COVID-19 days after the summer staff arrived for training. The two members were asymptomatic, but were immediately quarantined and required to have testing. A short time later, another staff member began having mild symptoms, was tested and quarantined.

Once results came back that the three members tested positive for COVID-19, all camp staff were tested on May 26 and are now quarantined for 14 days. The result of those tests concluded that 32 summer members and three year-round staff members tested positive, with many of those who tested positive being asymptomatic and others having mild symptoms.

According to the Deer Run website, Deer Run “is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nondenominational Christian summer camp and year-round retreat center” that provides “day, adventure, and overnight summer camps (age 5 to grade 12) and family camp (all ages); host retreats with lodging and meeting facilities; and facilitate team building.”

For more information about Deer Run’s safety plan, click here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories