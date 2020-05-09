Local business opens doors, offers health and wellness during COVID-19 Pandemic

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- On Monday many business owners will feel a little relief for the first time in almost two month. The COVID-19 Pandemic has hit businesses hard in Nashville, especially those that are locally owned.

Candice Bruder is the Founder of Pure Sweat + Float Studio, a wellness destination that specializes in infrared saunas and float therapy. With four locations in Middle Tennessee including; Belle Meade, Cool Springs, Brentwood and 12 South, it’s been challenging keeping things afloat, but Bruder said she has kept her entire staff employed.

Earlier this week, the studio did receive some positive news, as all four stores were able to open their doors for clients with medical notes from their doctors. However, Monday will be much different, with anyone being able to book appointments.

Bruder said that she has everything in place. Everyone will be required to wear masks, temperatures will be checked at the front desk, along with thorough cleaning after every session. Getting to get back to some sense of normalcy will be nice, especially for those who rely on this therapy to help with every day life.

“When we found out that Mayor Cooper had agreed to a ‘Phase One’ and reopening businesses, we were just overjoyed. I know that it has been such a stressful time to experience at all levels, so we are just so grateful to offer that safe retreat for people to come detox, de-stress and connect again in community,” said Bruder.

Like many businesses opening this next week, Bruder things to be busy, but adds they have complete control of the books, spreading out appointments, so there is less than ten people in the building.

For more on Pure Sweat + Float and their wellness program, you can visit their website: https://www.puresweatfloatstudio.com/