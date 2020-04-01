Lizzo sends lunch to hospital workers around the country during COVID-19 pandemic

(WFLA/CNN) – Doctors and medical staff don’t need a DNA test to know they’re heroes, just ask Lizzo.

The pop sensation treated some of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic to a meal.

On Monday a verified Twitter account Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit tweeted a thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch for its emergency room staff.

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE