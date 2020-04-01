Live Now
Lizzo sends lunch to hospital workers around the country during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
(WFLA/CNN) – Doctors and medical staff don’t need a DNA test to know they’re heroes, just ask Lizzo.

The pop sensation treated some of those on the front lines fighting the coronavirus pandemic to a meal.

On Monday a verified Twitter account Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit tweeted a thank you to Lizzo for providing lunch for its emergency room staff.

