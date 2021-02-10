‘Live one day at a time’: 107-year-old Nashville woman receives second COVID-19 vaccine dose

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Those living in long-term care facilities account for more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths’ in the state of Tennessee. It’s a grim fact, but the Brookdale Senior Facility in Goodlettsville is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

On Wednesday, the facility got a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna. It’s music to the ears of those who live and work there, especially for Nilmah Cook.

Cook, or how she’s known in Goodlettsville, “Cookie” is known for her love of dance.

“Miss Cookie has been here since 2011, and she turned 107 on the 29 of January, so she is kind of the matriarch of the building I would say, and she’s been here and dancing since I’ve stepped into the building,” explained Kevin Butler, Executive Director of the Brookdale Senior Living Center.

You read that right, at 107-years-old, Cookie is the oldest resident at the facility, and when you’ve lived that long it seems like nothing can surprise you, not even living through a second pandemic.

“This will be her second pandemic as far as the United States goes, so she is definitely the rock, kind of the backbone of our community here in Goodlettsville,” explained Butler.

When asked if she was excited about receiving the vaccine, Cookie responded saying, “No, I don’t think so, I’m just going to get it.”

While it seemed like it was just another day for Cookie, she was reminded of her father, who would care for her as she received shots growing up.

“I remember my dad getting me ready to get shots, and that’s what I think about,” said Cookie.

The doses, provided through CVS Pharmacy, serves as a hopeful sign life getting back to normal, could be around the corner.



“That sense of safety that it’s going to give us, and the safety it’s providing the residents inside the community to allow outside, people to come in and visit.”

Cookie was one of 32 residents who received their second dose. Now, the staff is working with the state’s health department along with the CDC, to determine when they can welcome visitors back.