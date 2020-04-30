Little League World Series and regional tournaments canceled for 2020

(WKRN) — Little League International is canceling all 2020 World Series and regional tournaments amid growing concerns for COVID-19.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

The cancellation includes the 82 regional qualifying tournaments and the seven World Series events including:

Little League Baseball – South Williamsport, Pa.

Little League Softball ® – Greenville, N.C.

– Greenville, N.C. Intermediate (50/70) Baseball – Livermore, Calif.

Junior League Baseball – Taylor, Mich.

Junior League Softball – Kirkland, Wash.

Senior League Baseball – Easley, S.C.

Senior League Softball –Sussex County, Del.

As 2021 was originally supposed to be the playing of the 75th Little League Baseball World Series, that celebration will now take place in 2022. More information about World Series locations and future dates can be found at LittleLeague.org.

In addition, the organization plans to donate approximately $1.2 million to local leagues across the country.

