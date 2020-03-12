LIST: Local events canceled, rescheduled due to safety concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local organizers have announced changes to their events out of concern for the ongoing spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nashville Home + Remodeling Expo Canceled: The event was scheduled for March 13-15, 2020 at the Music City Center. Organizers said the wellbeing and safety of all attendees and exhibitors is their first priority.

Bloody Mary Festival Rescheduled: The event has be rescheduled for July 25, 2020.

Music City Irish Fest Canceled: The event was scheduled for March 14th – March 17th. Organizers said it’s due to safety concerns in the area.

Nashville Fashion Week 2020 rescheduled: The event has been moved to August 4-8, 2020. Organizers said, “The realities of the catastrophic impact of last week’s tornados paired with the evolving concerns and actions surrounding COVID-19 led us to this very difficult decision.”

TEDxNashville rescheduled: The conference was originally scheduled for March 20 – 21 and is now scheduled for Sunday, May 17th from 1 – 6 p.m. at TPAC.

Tin Pan South postponed: The event scheduled for March has been postponed until later this year. “After heavy consideration, in light of the tornado this week as well as growing health concerns over the Coronavirus, we have decided to reschedule Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival to later this year, in the Summer,” said NSAI Executive Director Bart Herbison.

Pearl Jam and Zac Brown Band postponed: Both bands have postponed legs of their tours that included Nashville stops.

