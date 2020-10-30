LIST: 160 virus clusters identified in Nashville since start of COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Madison long-term care facility is the latest location to experience an outbreak of COVID-19 in Nashville and Davidson County.
The Metro Public Health Department released an updated list Friday morning, detailing many of the 160 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March.
Since the beginning of October, five clusters have been identified by the health department, including 12 cases traced back to Maybelle Carter Living, a long-term care facility in Madison.
The four previously identified clusters from October include 70 cases tied to the women’s campus of the Nashville Rescue Mission, 18 cases connected to Iron Tribe Belmont, 15 cases linked to Miss Kelli’s and 12 cases contracted at Link Systems Electric.
The list showed some of the earliest clusters, identified in March, included Vanderbilt University parties, which accounted for 49 cases, as well as an event at Clementine Hall that resulted in 23 cases. A religious retreat followed, leading to 18 recorded cases of the virus.
Some of the bigger outbreaks began in April. Tyson Foods produced 280 cases, while the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing led to an outbreak of 156 confirmed cases, according to the health department.
Case clusters at three correctional facilities were identified in early September — 216 cases at the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center, 62 cases at the Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility and 60 cases at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.
Other recent clusters include 23 cases within the Tennessee Titans organization, 19 cases from a school volleyball team and ten cases tied to a university sports team.
Clusters that have less than ten cases are not named due to patient privacy protocols, a health department spokesperson said.
Of the 160 clusters identified since March, the Metro Public Health Department’s lists showed 41 of the clusters were at long-term care facilities, 19 were in construction and 13 were from social gatherings.
Seven of the clusters were from daycares, seven were from bars and two were from churches.
|Cluster Type
|# of Clusters
|Bar
|7
|Church
|2
|College / University
|5
|Commercial-Warehouse
|12
|Congregate Living
|13
|Construction
|19
|Correctional Facility
|9
|Day Care
|7
|Food Production
|2
|Grocery
|1
|Gym
|4
|Healthcare, non-LTCF
|1
|LTCF
|41
|Office
|4
|Other
|9
|Restaurant
|4
|School
|7
|Social Gathering
|13
|Grand Total
|160
|Cluster Name
|Facility Type
|Cluster Start Date
|# Cases
|Vanderbilt Parties
|Social Gathering
|3/11/2020
|49
|Event at Clementine Hall
|Social Gathering
|3/14/2020
|23
|Religious Retreat
|Social Gathering
|3/25/2020
|18
|The Health Center at Richland Place
|LTCF
|4/3/2020
|47
|Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/4/2020
|156
|Tyson Foods
|Commercial-Warehouse
|4/6/2020
|280
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/8/2020
|12
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|4/13/2020
|22
|Bordeaux
|LTCF
|4/15/2020
|47
|Cargill
|Commercial-Warehouse
|4/21/2020
|22
|Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|4/27/2020
|133
|Knowles Assisted Living
|LTCF
|4/27/2020
|41
|Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds
|Congregate Living
|4/30/2020
|156
|Apartments A
|Other
|5/6/2020
|20
|Montgomery Bell Academy job site
|Construction
|5/8/2020
|75
|Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site
|Construction
|5/19/2020
|23
|Good Samaritan Health & Healing
|LTCF
|6/3/2020
|77
|Rolling Mill Hill job site
|Construction
|6/3/2020
|21
|The Opal at Music City
|LTCF
|6/3/2020
|27
|Lipscomb Elam Hall job site
|Construction
|6/10/2020
|32
|Broad West Construction
|Construction
|6/12/2020
|34
|Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|6/15/2020
|107
|Wedding at Farm (Out of County)
|Social Gathering
|6/19/2020
|15
|Hermitage Hall
|Congregate Living
|6/20/2020
|93
|West Meade Place
|LTCF
|6/24/2020
|11
|Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White’s Creek
|LTCF
|6/26/2020
|46
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|6/26/2020
|75
|Dawghouse Saloon
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|14
|Dogwood
|Restaurant
|6/26/2020
|19
|Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|15
|Loser’s
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|29
|Tootsie’s
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|27
|Winner’s
|Bar
|6/26/2020
|10
|Men of Valor
|Congregate Living
|7/1/2020
|10
|Standing Tall Music City
|Congregate Living
|7/1/2020
|50
|Metro Water Services
|Office
|7/2/2020
|18
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2)
|LTCF
|7/9/2020
|49
|NHC Place at the Trace ACLF
|LTCF
|7/14/2020
|14
|NHC Place at the Trace NH
|LTCF
|7/14/2020
|19
|Belmont Village of Green Hills
|LTCF
|7/20/2020
|16
|Middle TN Mental Health Inst
|Congregate Living
|7/29/2020
|55
|Blakeford Green Hills
|LTCF
|7/30/2020
|18
|Progress Inc.
|Congregate Living
|7/30/2020
|12
|Life Care Center Old Hickory Village
|LTCF
|7/31/2020
|11
|CoreCivic
|Correctional Facility
|8/4/2020
|122
|Lakeshore Meadows
|LTCF
|8/4/2020
|33
|Signature of Madison
|LTCF
|8/17/2020
|49
|Holiday Party
|Social Gathering
|8/20/2020
|11
|Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|62
|Riverbend Max Security Prison-2
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|60
|Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women
|Correctional Facility
|9/1/2020
|216
|University Sports Team B
|College / University
|9/2/2020
|10
|Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing
|LTCF
|9/7/2020
|45
|Tennessee Titans
|Other
|9/12/2020
|23
|Middle TN Community Homes
|Congregate Living
|9/14/2020
|30
|High/Middle-School Teen Party
|Social Gathering
|9/16/2020
|13
|School Volleyball Team A
|School
|9/20/2020
|19
|One Stone Church Service
|Religious Setting
|9/22/2020
|10
|Miss Kelli’s
|Bar
|10/1/2020
|15
|Nashville Rescue Mission – Women’s Campus
|Congregate Living
|10/1/2020
|70
|Link Systems Electric
|Other
|10/16/2020
|12
|Iron Tribe Belmont
|Gym
|10/20/2020
|18
|Maybelle Carter Living
|LTCF
|10/22/2020
|12
