LIST: 150 virus clusters identified in Nashville since start of COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A karaoke bar and a women’s shelter are the two latest locations to experience a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Nashville and Davidson County.

The Metro Public Health Department released an updated list Friday afternoon, detailing many of the 150 coronavirus case clusters identified since the pandemic began in March.

Since the beginning of October, two clusters have been identified by the health department — 14 cases were traced back to Miss Kelli’s, a karaoke bar in Printers Alley, and 22 cases were tied to the women’s campus of the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The list showed some of the earliest clusters, identified in March, included Vanderbilt University parties, which accounted for 49 cases, as well as an event at Clementine Hall that resulted in 23 cases. A religious retreat followed, leading to 18 recorded cases of the virus.

Some of the bigger outbreaks began in April. Tyson Foods produced 280 cases, while the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing led to an outbreak of 102 confirmed cases, according to the health department.

Case clusters at three correctional facilities were identified in early September — 216 cases at the Debra Johnson Rehabilitation Center, 62 cases at the Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility and 60 cases at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution.

Other recent clusters include 23 cases within the Tennessee Titans organization, 19 cases from a school volleyball team and ten cases tied to a university sports team.

Clusters that have less than ten cases are not named due to patient privacy protocols, a health department spokesperson said.

Of the 150 clusters identified since March, the Metro Public Health Department’s lists showed 38 of the clusters were at longterm care facilities, 19 were in construction and 12 were from social gatherings.

Eight of the clusters were from daycares, seven were from bars and two were from churches.

Count of Clusters by Type

Cluster Type # of Clusters Bar 7 Church 2 College / University 5 Commercial-Warehouse 11 Congregate Living 12 Construction 19 Correctional Facility 9 Day Care 8 Food Production 2 Grocery 1 Gym 2 Healthcare, non-LTCF 1 LTCF 38 Office 4 Other 6 Restaurant 4 School 7 Social Gathering 12 Grand Total 150

Clusters with 10 or More Associated Cases

Cluster Name Facility Type Cluster Start Date # Cases Vanderbilt Parties Social Gathering 3/11/2020 49 Event at Clementine Hall Social Gathering 3/14/2020 23 Religious Retreat Social Gathering 3/25/2020 18 The Health Center at Richland Place LTCF 4/3/2020 47 Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 4/4/2020 102 Tyson Foods Commercial-Warehouse 4/6/2020 280 Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 4/8/2020 12 CDM Jail Correctional Facility 4/13/2020 22 Bordeaux LTCF 4/15/2020 47 Cargill Commercial-Warehouse 4/21/2020 22 Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 4/27/2020 130 Knowles Assisted Living LTCF 4/27/2020 41 Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds Congregate Living 4/30/2020 156 Apartments A Other 5/6/2020 20 Montgomery Bell Academy job site Construction 5/8/2020 75 Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site Construction 5/19/2020 23 Good Samaritan Health & Healing LTCF 6/3/2020 75 Rolling Mill Hill job site Construction 6/3/2020 21 The Opal at Music City LTCF 6/3/2020 27 Lipscomb Elam Hall job site Construction 6/10/2020 32 Broad West Construction Construction 6/12/2020 34 Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 6/15/2020 107 Wedding at Farm (Out of County) Social Gathering 6/19/2020 15 Hermitage Hall Congregate Living 6/20/2020 93 West Meade Place LTCF 6/24/2020 11 Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White’s Creek LTCF 6/26/2020 46 CDM Jail Correctional Facility 6/26/2020 75 Dawghouse Saloon Bar 6/26/2020 14 Dogwood Restaurant 6/26/2020 19 Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Bar 6/26/2020 15 Loser’s Bar 6/26/2020 29 Tootsie’s Bar 6/26/2020 27 Winner’s Bar 6/26/2020 10 Men of Valor Congregate Living 7/1/2020 10 Standing Tall Music City Congregate Living 7/1/2020 50 Metro Water Services Office 7/2/2020 18 Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (2) LTCF 7/9/2020 49 NHC Place at the Trace ACLF LTCF 7/14/2020 14 NHC Place at the Trace NH LTCF 7/14/2020 19 Belmont Village of Green Hills LTCF 7/20/2020 16 Middle TN Mental Health Inst Congregate Living 7/29/2020 48 Blakeford Green Hills LTCF 7/30/2020 18 Progress Inc. Congregate Living 7/30/2020 12 Life Care Center Old Hickory Village LTCF 7/31/2020 11 CoreCivic Correctional Facility 8/4/2020 122 Lakeshore Meadows LTCF 8/4/2020 33 Signature of Madison LTCF 8/17/2020 49 Holiday Party Social Gathering 8/20/2020 11 Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility Correctional Facility 9/1/2020 62 Riverbend Max Security Prison-2 Correctional Facility 9/1/2020 60 Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women Correctional Facility 9/1/2020 216 University Sports Team B College / University 9/2/2020 10 Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing LTCF 9/7/2020 45 Tennessee Titans Other 9/12/2020 23 Middle TN Community Homes Congregate Living 9/14/2020 19 High/Middle-School Teen Party Social Gathering 9/16/2020 13 School Volleyball Team A School 9/20/2020 19 One Stone Church Service Religious Setting 9/22/2020 10 Miss Kelli’s Bar 10/1/2020 14 Nashville Rescue Mission – Women’s Campus Congregate Living 10/1/2020 22

