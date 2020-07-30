Liquor store owners weigh delivery services versus in-store pickup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Going into a restaurant, bar, or liquor store to purchase an adult beverage could soon be a thing of the past.

“The delivery thing is a little novel,” said Ed Fryer, owner of Village Wines, Spirits, and Beer. “It’s an expensive proposition.”

Wednesday, the Metro Beer Board extended curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol for bars and restaurants through October 31. Fryer says the move came as a surprise.

“It’s interesting because I didn’t expect it. The Beer Board is usually pretty much tough on decisions and things from what I have always heard,” said Fryer.

Fryer, like many other owners of traditional liquor stores, must now find a way to keep up with the new trend of home alcohol delivery. He says from a business perspective, it is expensive to pull off.

“Take the beer to someone’s house… drive back, get the next order,” said Fryer. “So you’re going to go to a fraction of the turns per hour that you might have coming in through a typical retail store.”

On average, Fryer says his store sees about 200 customers a day. Comparatively, Village Wines only sees 20-30 delivery orders per day.

“I can say this, I don’t know that we make money,” said Fryer. “I think we may actually lose money.”

Nonetheless, Fryer says he will continue to offer both in-store and delivery services for as long as they are allowed. The extension still includes a 10 p.m. curfew for curbside alcohol and delivery sales.

