Lipscomb University works to return to on-campus learning by fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lipscomb University announced plans to get students back into the classroom by fall semester.

University President L. Randolph Lowry announced plans to get students back on campus in August. He said the school is working on a multi-phased plan that follows public health guidelines. There are also back-up dates after Labor Day and in October if plans need to be adjusted.

For the last six weeks the school has moved to online learning. Lipscomb’s spring graduation has also been moved online and is scheduled for May 2.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE