Lipscomb University security officer dies following COVID-19-related illness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lipscomb University security officer died following a brief COVID-19-related illness, according to a release from the university.

Maurice J. Conner was with the security department there for nearly 40 years. He died on Wednesday.

Conner began his service there in July of 1983.

While many in the Lipscomb community may not have had the opportunity to meet Maurice as he worked to protect our students and campus during hours when most of us were at home with our families, he had a tremendous impact on this community. He was known as a humble, gentle giant who loved this institution. As I have spent time over the last few days with our campus security officer, the deep and profound respect and love the security team had for Maurice was obvious as they relayed stories about shared work experiences, his humorous radio calls to dispatch to report on weather conditions during the third shift and their lively conversations about faith, theology and life. said Lipscomb President L. Randolph Lowry.

Conner also served as the preaching minister for the 19th Avenue Church of Christ in Springfield, Tennessee. Conner graduated from Lipscomb in 1981 with a bachelor of arts and later earned a master of arts degree in bible in 2000.

Conner is survived by his wife, daughter, son and grandson.

Information regarding funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.