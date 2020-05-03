Lipscomb University hosts virtual commencement ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — Lipscomb University students have officially graduated with a commencement ceremony fit for the times we live in.

The school hosted a virtual commencement ceremony for its undergraduate and graduate students Saturday. Their traditional graduation events were canceled due to COVID-19.

School leaders dressed for regular graduation and pre-recorded elements to make the experience as realistic as possible, including having the graduates’ names scrolling on the screen as they watched a live stream from their homes.

The daughter of graduate Landon Parrish made sure he had a very special cape and crown in place of a cap-and-gown.

(Graduate Landon Parrish)

“This is the third graduation ceremony that I’ve taken part of at Lipscomb so I actually went there for high school, and then for undergrad as well and this was the first graduation ceremony where I showed up in shorts and it was pretty cool,” said Landon Parrish, who graduated with a Masters Degree in Business Administration. “We were actually watching cartoons with my daughter and switched it over to the ceremony.”

Members of the May 2020 class are also invited to return to campus to take part in the Fall commencement in December.

“This is just a milestone. For me it was two years of hard work,” Parrish said. “To sit here with my wife and with my daughter and to get texts and calls from all my friends and family, it’s a moment that I’ve been looking forward to for two years. I think it’s very significant that they offered a virtual experience.”

