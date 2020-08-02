Lipscomb University altering admissions process due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lipscomb University has become a test-optional admissions process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

High school seniors that have not taken their ACT or SAT tests will not be faulted for lack of scores during this upcoming application cycle. The university says it will place more emphasis on the overall student through things like grade point average, extracurricular activities and recommendations.

Johnathan Akin, Assistant Vice President of Undergraduate Enrollment, said the recruitment process will also look different for the university.

“One of the biggest challenges is going to be for us to have one-on-one, personal connections with students it’s going to be hard for us to go into the schools, a lot of the college fairs have moved into a remote process. So it’s going to require a lot more communication, a lot more opportunity for students to engage with us virtually,” Akin said.

Akin said college tours will also be limited for the fall semester because of the pandemic.

“Right now we’re just sticking with one visit a day that’s in person and then we do one virtual visit per day as well. The ones that come to campus we do have a modified schedule and we have some restrictions in place. All of our families are asked and required to wear a mask on their campus tour. We’re limiting the size of those tours right now,” Akin said.

Lipscomb University will welcome new students on campus starting August 17, but virtual and hybrid options are available.

Lipscomb typically makes 2,200 admissions offers and is expecting to have the same volume for Fall 2021.

