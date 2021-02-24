‘Limited vaccine availability’ across Tennessee as sites remain busy

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 1.1 million Tennesseans have been vaccinated and the state has moved into the next phase of vaccinations, but the question remains as to how long the supply will last.

COVID-19 distribution sites are busy across Middle Tennessee, making up for last week’s cancellations due to weather.

“We’ve been working really hard with the health department, with the National Guard, EMS, police departments, fire departments and we are really working to try to get as many people vaccinated as we can,” Sumner County EMA Director Ken Weidner told News 2.

From Sumner to Putnam County, it’s a similar scene in counties across the state.

“We’ve got a pretty good surge of people coming in today playing catch up, so health department is all hands on deck and we are working on getting them in and getting them out safely,” said Weidner.

Sumner County’s vaccine supply is good as they’ve moved from a ‘trickle supply to a flow.’

“The vaccine supply has been our limiting factor. I understand they are getting ready to start increasing vaccines and hopefully with vaccines going into other locations; doctors’ offices, pharmacies, things like that, it will ease some of the load on the local health department.”

The state says there is limited vaccine availability in every county across the state. However, they are expecting a shipment of 125,000 this week.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.