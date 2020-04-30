Lime relaunches scooter program in Nashville for essential workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lime will relaunch its scooter program in Nashville Thursday with a limited fleet of scooters for essential employees.
The company will begin with 50 scooters around the city to support essential workers who still need to get around during the on-going COVID crisis.
The re-launch is part of the company’s Lime Aid program, which offers healthcare and emergency workers free riders of up to 30 minutes to help them commute to work while avoiding contact with others. Health and emergency workers can sign up for the program using this link.
Scooters will be deployed Thursday morning in The Gulch, Germantown and downtown Nashville. In the afternoon, some scooters will be placed at Metro Nashville General Hospital for health workers heading home. Fleet size and deployment may adjust over time to meet demand, according to Lime.
The goal is to help workers who might otherwise have difficulty getting to work because they don’t want to take public transportation or rideshare services.
