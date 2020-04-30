Life Care Center of Athens confirms two patient deaths and 58 positive COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Tenn. (WKRN) — A spokeswoman for the Life Care Center of Athens confirms two patients have died and another 58 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The center tested all residents for COVID-19. Those numbers show more than half of the center’s residents tested positive.

Staff were also offered testing. Those results showed 12 workers tested positive for the virus.

Executive Director Jeffery Ricks released a statement saying the center continues to work closely with local and state health officials and all staff have been trained on properly using PPE. He said the center will continue to provide updates to health officials and family members.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

C ounty Cases Anderson 27 Bedford 169 Benton 6 Bledsoe 592 Blount 55 Bradley 48 Campbell 14 Cannon 11 Carroll 18 Carter 12 Cheatham 42 Chester 10 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 16 Coffee 35 Crockett 7 Cumberland 74 Davidson 2,454 Decatur 4 DeKalb 14 Dickson 72 Dyer 34 Fayette 53 Fentress 4 Franklin 34 Gibson 44 Giles 7 Grainger 5 Greene 43 Grundy 28 Hamblen 17 Hamilton 152 Hardeman 11 Hardin 5 Hawkins 30 Haywood 19 Henderson 6 Henry 11 Hickman 43 Houston 5 Humphreys 10 Jackson 7 Jefferson 18 Johnson 3 Knox 221 Lake 53 Lauderdale 19 Lawrence 17 Lewis 2 Lincoln 13 Loudon 32 Macon 39 Madison 131 Marion 28 Marshall 22 Maury 42 McMinn 89 McNairy 11 Meigs 8 Monroe 16 Montgomery 141 Moore 3 Morgan 6 Obion 12 Overton 8 Perry 8 Polk 7 Putnam 119 Rhea 4 Roane 7 Robertson 139 Rutherford 448 Scott 11 Sequatchie 5 Sevier 48 Shelby 2,432 Smith 20 Stewart 7 Sullivan 48 Sumner 619 Tipton 98 Trousdale 122 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 2 Warren 7 Washington 54 Wayne 4 Weakley 21 White 6 Williamson 408 Wilson 250 Residents of other states/countries 234 Pending 42 Total Cases – as of (4/29/20) 10,366

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Benton 1 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carroll 1 Carter 1 Cumberland 1 Davidson 25 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 13 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Humphreys 1 Knox 5 Macon 3 Madison 1 Marion 1 Marshall 1 McMinn 1 Monroe 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 5 Rutherford 11 Sevier 1 Shelby 44 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 37 Trousdale 1 Williamson 9 Wilson 4 Out of state 3 Total Deaths (as of 4/29/20) 195

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

